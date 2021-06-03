Africa has used 60% of its Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t get too excited

Only 0,5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and the stalled J&J delivery has thrown a big spanner in the works

The delay in authorising Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines for release after problems at a US company making the components could impact the whole continent and not only SA’s vaccine rollout, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, at his weekly Covid-19 update (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) on Thursday.



“SA is not the only country affected. We are looking forward to using a lot of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Our entire AVATT (African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team) strategy is underpinned by the need to have 270 million doses from J&J, with the option of taking up another 400 million,” he said...