Dangarembga wins PEN Pinter prize for holding ‘magnifying glass’ to Zim

Previous winners of the award, for ‘writers who define the real truth of our lives and our societies’, include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Margaret Atwood

Zimbabwean author, playwright and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, who was arrested last year for taking part in antigovernment protests, has won the PEN Pinter Prize 2021 after judges described her work as a “magnifying glass to the struggles of ordinary people”.



Dangarembga now joins the ranks of Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood and Jamaican poet and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson, who have all won the award...