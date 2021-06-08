Dangarembga wins PEN Pinter prize for holding ‘magnifying glass’ to Zim
Previous winners of the award, for ‘writers who define the real truth of our lives and our societies’, include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Margaret Atwood
08 June 2021 - 20:10
Zimbabwean author, playwright and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, who was arrested last year for taking part in antigovernment protests, has won the PEN Pinter Prize 2021 after judges described her work as a “magnifying glass to the struggles of ordinary people”.
Dangarembga now joins the ranks of Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood and Jamaican poet and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson, who have all won the award...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.