Africa

Covid variants spread across Africa at a rapid rate as third wave ramps up

In light of this, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong welcomes the G7 promise of at least a billion vaccines

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
17 June 2021 - 19:19

Covid-19 variants are spreading across Africa with the rise of the third wave and variants have been reported in about 50% of member states, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly briefing.

By Thursday, more than five million cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Africa and more than 136,000 deaths, (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) as the continent gets hit by the third wave...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid variants spread across Africa at a rapid rate as third wave ramps up Africa
  2. Gracious in defeat, Kenneth Kaunda succumbs to pneumonia at 97 Africa
  3. Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up Africa
  4. Dangarembga wins PEN Pinter prize for holding ‘magnifying glass’ to Zim Africa
  5. Africa has used 60% of its Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t get too excited Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 cases surge in Africa, fewer than 0.8% fully vaccinated, say officials Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa to meet UK’s Boris Johnson at G7 summit Politics