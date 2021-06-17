Covid variants spread across Africa at a rapid rate as third wave ramps up
In light of this, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong welcomes the G7 promise of at least a billion vaccines
17 June 2021 - 19:19
Covid-19 variants are spreading across Africa with the rise of the third wave and variants have been reported in about 50% of member states, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly briefing.
By Thursday, more than five million cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Africa and more than 136,000 deaths, (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) as the continent gets hit by the third wave...
