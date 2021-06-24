Alarm bells as deadly Delta variant spreads ‘aggressively’ across Africa

Hospitals across the continent are being overwhelmed in the unprecedented third wave

A surging third wave in Africa is pushing up the number of Covid-19 deaths as hospitals become overwhelmed and the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, rampages across at least 20 countries.



“The Delta variant is aggressively taking over from other variants and crowding them out, not just in Uganda but in other countries such as the DRC,” said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong at his weekly Covid-19 briefing (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) on Thursday...