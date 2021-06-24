Details are sketchy, but putting troops in Moz will be ‘complex and expensive’

The SADC has given the green light for its Standby Force to support the country in its fight against terrorism in the north

It is not clear how and when the deployment of Southern Africa’s standby force to Mozambique will unfold, but what is is that it is going to be a “complex and extremely expensive” exercise.



This according to Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Liesl Louw-Vaudran, who was responding to a bold decision by SADC heads of state on Wednesday to send in troops to manage ongoing terrorism in SA’s neighbouring country...