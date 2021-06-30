Going to Zim? Then be ready to pay R18,000 for quarantine and Covid tests
Concern about the Alpha and Delta variants has seen the country crack down on visitors and citizens
30 June 2021 - 19:36
Zimbabwe has enacted stringent regulations for people flying in from countries such as India, SA and the UK, which are battling to contain the more infectious Delta and Alpha Covid-19 variants.
The country confirmed in May that it had detected the Delta variant in Kwekwe, a town in the Midlands and one of the worst-affected by the third wave. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.