Going to Zim? Then be ready to pay R18,000 for quarantine and Covid tests

Concern about the Alpha and Delta variants has seen the country crack down on visitors and citizens

Zimbabwe has enacted stringent regulations for people flying in from countries such as India, SA and the UK, which are battling to contain the more infectious Delta and Alpha Covid-19 variants.



The country confirmed in May that it had detected the Delta variant in Kwekwe, a town in the Midlands and one of the worst-affected by the third wave. ..