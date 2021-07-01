Vaccine hoarding, flaky donors: Africa has the money but no sellers

The continent aimed to get 700 million doses by the end of the year but has secured only 65 million doses so far

African countries have the funds to buy Covid-19 vaccines, but doses are not being made available to the continent, where a devastating third wave has risen to new heights, said AU special envoy for Covid-19 Strive Masiyiwa on Thursday.



By July 1, more than 5.5 million cases of Covid-19 had been reported on the continent and more than 142,000 deaths...