Beauty from cruelty: art made from Zim snares helps save wild dogs

A Zimbabwe conversation group involves local communities with conservation in an educational and artistic way

The Painted Dog Conversation group has found a way to not only protect African wild dogs, but also help a Zimbabwean community create and sell art out of the wire snares set up by poachers.



David Kuvawoga, operations manager at Painted Dog Conservation, said the project is about engaging the local community to develop an appreciation for the wild dogs...