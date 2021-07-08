New Covid variant is spreading through Africa like a Delta in flood

Deaths on the continent have jumped by an alarming 43% in the past week

The Delta variant is driving the steep third wave of Covid-19 across nearly half the countries in Africa, where deaths jumped by 43% in the past week.



Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, said on Thursday that the highly transmissible Delta variant — identified in 15 countries and rampaging through many including Uganda, the DRC and SA — was dominant...