New Covid variant is spreading through Africa like a Delta in flood
Deaths on the continent have jumped by an alarming 43% in the past week
08 July 2021 - 20:04
The Delta variant is driving the steep third wave of Covid-19 across nearly half the countries in Africa, where deaths jumped by 43% in the past week.
Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, said on Thursday that the highly transmissible Delta variant — identified in 15 countries and rampaging through many including Uganda, the DRC and SA — was dominant...
