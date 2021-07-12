Africa

Zim mobile clinic freezes and stores vaccines using wind and solar power

The vehicle uses renewable energy to solve inoculation’s cold chain challenge

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Sharon Mazingaizo

Rural communities in Zimbabwe’s Goromonzi district, some 40km northeast of Harare, are being serviced with a taxi converted into a mobile health clinic, complete with a wind turbine and solar panels to keep a freezer running where vaccines can be stored.

The “ZimbosAbantu healthcare on wheels” clinic is inoculating children against typhoid but is hoping to also start administering Covid-19 vaccines soon...

