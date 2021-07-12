Zim mobile clinic freezes and stores vaccines using wind and solar power

The vehicle uses renewable energy to solve inoculation’s cold chain challenge

Rural communities in Zimbabwe’s Goromonzi district, some 40km northeast of Harare, are being serviced with a taxi converted into a mobile health clinic, complete with a wind turbine and solar panels to keep a freezer running where vaccines can be stored.



The “ZimbosAbantu healthcare on wheels” clinic is inoculating children against typhoid but is hoping to also start administering Covid-19 vaccines soon...