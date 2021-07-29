Africa

‘Mass fatalities are putting Africa on brink of collapse. We need help, now’

‘My social media used to be alive with wishes for happy birthdays and anniversaries. Now it is inundated with RIP’

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
29 July 2021 - 17:19

“Mass fatalities from Covid-19 have begun in Africa,” writes Dr Mosoka Fallah, the former director-general of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, in the journal Nature this week (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01964-2).

By Thursday, the Africa CDC reported (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) that 167,181 people had died of Covid-19 — the death rate has gone up 17% during the past month — and 6,6-million had been infected...

