Africa

Piracy surge off West Africa is great news for SA boat builder

Paramount Maritime taps growth in demand for security vessels, especially in the Gulf of Guinea

04 August 2021 - 19:48 By Antony Sguazzin and Paul Vecchiatto

A proliferation of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, an expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola, is driving a security-boat building boom in SA

Paramount Maritime Holdings, a unit of Africa’s biggest privately owned arms-maker, Paramount Group, says it has largely cornered the market for patrol and escort vessels used in the waters offshore Nigeria and neighbouring states. The company currently has 26 boats with a total price tag of about $60m (R856m) under construction in Cape Town...

