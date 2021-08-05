At last Africa’s vaccine famine is ending. Now we must get organised

International donors failed the continent by not supplying promised doses, but millions will start arriving this month

International donors have failed to deliver millions of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa this year as promised, according to Strive Masiyiwa, AU special envoy, outlining the vaccine supply pipeline at the weekly Africa CDC coronavirus briefing on Thursday.



But the good news is the continent’s wait for a predictable supply is over. Thursday marked the start of monthly shipments of vaccines acquired by the AU/African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to member states...