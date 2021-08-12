Africa’s Covid third wave is waning but Marburg threat lurks nearby
West Africa hit by its first case of the deadly haemorrhagic virus
12 August 2021 - 20:28
Guinea has been hit by the Marburg virus just as the third wave of coronavirus on the continent has started levelling out and vaccines have begun steadily flowing in.
Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong reported at his weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday that there had been an overall 1% average decrease in new cases reported over the past four weeks...
