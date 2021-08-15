Hichilema streets ahead at Zambian polls, but Lungu still tipped to win
The opposition leader has almost double the votes, with both sides accusing the other of underhand tactics
15 August 2021 - 18:42
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters.
As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer...
