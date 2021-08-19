Africa

A repeat of Zambian elections in Zim? Not going to happen, vows Mnangagwa

Zanu-PF bothered by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s close ties with new Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema

19 August 2021 - 16:57 By Lenin Ndebele

If anyone thinks the winds of change in Zambia could have ripple effects in Zimbabwe they should conduct an exorcism ritual, president Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Addressing a largely Zanu-PF crowd in Mutare, where he was opening an oxygen plant on Thursday, the president vowed to win the next presidential election in 2023...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A repeat of Zambian elections in Zim? Not going to happen, vows Mnangagwa Africa
  2. Hichilema streets ahead at Zambian polls, but Lungu still tipped to win Africa
  3. Africa’s Covid third wave is waning but Marburg threat lurks nearby Africa
  4. At last Africa’s vaccine famine is ending. Now we must play catch-up Africa
  5. Piracy surge off West Africa is great news for SA boat builder Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top

Related articles

  1. Four priorities for Zambia now that Edgar Lungu has been unseated Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  3. Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader World
  4. Zambian opposition leader Hichilema wins 2021 presidential election Africa