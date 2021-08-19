A repeat of Zambian elections in Zim? Not going to happen, vows Mnangagwa

Zanu-PF bothered by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s close ties with new Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema

If anyone thinks the winds of change in Zambia could have ripple effects in Zimbabwe they should conduct an exorcism ritual, president Emmerson Mnangagwa said.



Addressing a largely Zanu-PF crowd in Mutare, where he was opening an oxygen plant on Thursday, the president vowed to win the next presidential election in 2023...