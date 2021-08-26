Ramping up Africa’s jabs, ‘mini-lockdowns’ critical to halt Covid
Everybody needs to commit to ‘social contract’ to save lives, says Africa CDC chief
26 August 2021 - 19:33
Africa’s third wave has been “very severe” in 73% of its countries, where new daily Covid-19 infections have exceeded the peak of their second wave, said Africa CDC chief Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday.
By Thursday, 7.6m Africans had been infected with Covid-19 and 191,818 people (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) had been reported to have died...
