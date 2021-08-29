Youth have spoken: Zim’s under-35s must stand up like we did, says Zambian politician
The UPND’s Joseph Kalimbwe says voter turnout is important, but young people are the key to change
29 August 2021 - 18:49
Joseph Kalimbwe, 28, the Information and Publicity Secretary of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), says there’s a new breed of politics that even Africa’s strongmen cannot stop.
Speaking to Sunday Times Daily just less than a month after his party dislodged former president Edgar Lungu’s Patriotic Front, he said: “Young people must never be deterred by that narrative that they cannot influence the results of an election.”..
