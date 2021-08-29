Youth have spoken: Zim’s under-35s must stand up like we did, says Zambian politician

The UPND’s Joseph Kalimbwe says voter turnout is important, but young people are the key to change

Joseph Kalimbwe, 28, the Information and Publicity Secretary of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), says there’s a new breed of politics that even Africa’s strongmen cannot stop.



Speaking to Sunday Times Daily just less than a month after his party dislodged former president Edgar Lungu’s Patriotic Front, he said: “Young people must never be deterred by that narrative that they cannot influence the results of an election.”..