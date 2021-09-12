Zim changes tack in its Israel-Palestine diplomatic relations

Despite historical ties with Israel, Zimbabwe has seemingly decided to throw its lot in with Sadc and support Palestine

Zimbabwe has joined the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in taking a stand against Israel, as Harare on Tuesday vowed to “deepen ties” with Palestine, just a few months after downgrading relations with the country.



This comes barely a month after SADC heads of state met in Malawi and “expressed concern, objecting to the AU commission’s unilateral decision to grant Israel observer status to the AU”...