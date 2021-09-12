Africa

Zim changes tack in its Israel-Palestine diplomatic relations

Despite historical ties with Israel, Zimbabwe has seemingly decided to throw its lot in with Sadc and support Palestine

12 September 2021 - 21:36 By Lenin Ndebele

Zimbabwe has joined the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in taking a stand against Israel, as Harare on Tuesday vowed to “deepen ties” with Palestine, just a few months after downgrading relations with the country.

This comes barely a month after SADC heads of state met in Malawi and “expressed concern, objecting to the AU commission’s unilateral decision to grant Israel observer status to the AU”...

