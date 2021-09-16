Vaccine hoarding fuels half-million shortfall in Africa

The WHO says high-income countries have administered 48 times more doses per person than low-income nations

The African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) has long had the finance needed to buy Covid-19 vaccines and has been engaging with all the manufacturers, but it is not able to secure deals with them and the vaccine-sharing platform Covax is also being edged out as developed countries horde vaccines, warned top public health officials on Thursday.



To date, about 8-million Africans have been infected with Covid-19 and 204,821 deaths have been reported on the continent...