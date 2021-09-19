Africa

Big African cities with international travel links worst hit by Covid-19

The countries thought to be at the highest risk from coronavirus had the lowest levels of restrictions and bans

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
19 September 2021 - 18:49

African countries expected to be the “least vulnerable to an epidemic” were the hardest hit by Covid-19, with SA the worst affected by deaths in the first and second waves, a new study in the journal Nature Medicine (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01491-7) shows.

Those with the biggest urban populations and international travel hubs were the hardest hit by Covid-19 deaths, the researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region found...

