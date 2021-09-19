Big African cities with international travel links worst hit by Covid-19

The countries thought to be at the highest risk from coronavirus had the lowest levels of restrictions and bans

African countries expected to be the “least vulnerable to an epidemic” were the hardest hit by Covid-19, with SA the worst affected by deaths in the first and second waves, a new study in the journal Nature Medicine (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01491-7) shows.



Those with the biggest urban populations and international travel hubs were the hardest hit by Covid-19 deaths, the researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region found...