Earning their stripes: conservationists hope to boost zebra numbers at Zim park
Challenging transfer of 223 animals to Matusadona National Park a push for them and wildlife tourism
19 September 2021 - 18:48
Zimbabwean conservationists have translocated 223 zebras to Matusadona National Park in an effort to restore wildlife populations in the park.
Matusadona, on the shores of Lake Kariba in northern Zimbabwe, has seen a sharp decline in the population of zebras. In the 1980s, the park was home to large populations, but a 2020 aerial survey there counted just 36...
