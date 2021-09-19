‘New ball game’: forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique

Landmines and IEDs are now being used by insurgents, ‘changing the course of the conflict’

Forces of the Southern African Development Community’s mission in Mozambique (Samim) are facing a new and deadly threat which kills without a warning: that of landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



One of the Rwanda Defence Force’s (RDF) Ratel mine-resistant vehicles last Sunday hit a landmine south of Mbau in the Cabo Delgado province, where the RDF’s forces are also assisting Mozambique in the battle against extremists...