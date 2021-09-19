Africa

‘New ball game’: forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique

Landmines and IEDs are now being used by insurgents, ‘changing the course of the conflict’

19 September 2021 - 18:49 By Erika Gibson

Forces of the Southern African Development Community’s mission in Mozambique (Samim) are facing a new and deadly threat which kills without a warning: that of landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

One of the Rwanda Defence Force’s (RDF) Ratel mine-resistant vehicles last Sunday hit a landmine south of Mbau in the Cabo Delgado province, where the RDF’s forces are also assisting Mozambique in the battle against extremists...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘New ball game’: forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique Africa
  2. Big African cities with international travel links worst hit by Covid-19 Africa
  3. Earning their stripes: conservationists hope to boost zebra numbers at Zim park Africa
  4. Vaccine hoarding fuels half-million shortfall in Africa Africa
  5. Sun shines down on safaris as 4x4s go green Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  3. Many things point the right way for Tanzania. ‘Terror’ arrest isn’t one of them World
  4. Moz needs stability to get gas cash. Spoiler alert: that won’t be any time soon World
  5. How Frelimo betrayed Samora Machel’s dream of a free Mozambique Opinion & Analysis