Africa

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty in terror case

Rusesabagina used his fame to highlight what he described as rights violations by the government

21 September 2021 - 20:14 By Clement Uwiringiyimana

A Rwandan court this week sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terrorism charges.

Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film Hotel Rwanda, is a vocal critic of president Paul Kagame. He denied all charges and said he was kidnapped from Dubai this year to be put on trial. His supporters called the trial a sham and proof of Kagame’s ruthless treatment of political opponents...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty in terror case Africa
  2. ‘New ball game’: forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique Africa
  3. Big African cities with international travel links worst hit by Covid-19 Africa
  4. Earning their stripes: conservationists hope to boost zebra numbers at Zim park Africa
  5. Vaccine hoarding fuels half-million shortfall in Africa Africa

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. Haiti president gunned down as gangs, police fight for control of capital World
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | After 54 years of misrule in Togo, the Gnassingbé dynasty has ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | For the sake of Africa, Chad must seize this rare chance for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Burkina Faso’s insistence that justice be served sends the right ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Ex-Sudan dictator Bashir could find himself at The Hague at last World