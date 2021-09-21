‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty in terror case
Rusesabagina used his fame to highlight what he described as rights violations by the government
21 September 2021 - 20:14
A Rwandan court this week sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terrorism charges.
Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film Hotel Rwanda, is a vocal critic of president Paul Kagame. He denied all charges and said he was kidnapped from Dubai this year to be put on trial. His supporters called the trial a sham and proof of Kagame’s ruthless treatment of political opponents...
