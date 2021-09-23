Africa's fight against Covid-19 in a 'critical' phase

The next three months will shape how the Covid-19 pandemic plays out in Africa, whose fight against the virus has been crippled by its lack of access to life-saving vaccines and global solidarity, top public health officials said on Thursday.



The UK’s ongoing red-listing of certain African countries, including SA, and refusal to accept recognised AstraZeneca vaccinations from others, like Kenya, is the latest example of this. Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong slammed the decision at his weekly update on coronavirus, warning that it sends confusing messages to the continent and stirs up vaccine hesitancy...