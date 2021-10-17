Africa

Meet Africa’s trailblazing science hero and frontline warrior against Covid

Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong is likely to head the $7bn US HIV/Aids Pepfar programme

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
17 October 2021 - 17:49

If John Nkengasong had followed his youthful impulse to study wildlife conservation, perhaps fewer African species would be threatened today. Instead, the esteemed virologist and public health trailblazer has spent his life protecting people from viruses.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nkengasong has been the voice of medical science on the continent, the Anthony Fauci of Africa...

