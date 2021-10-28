Africa must raise disease threat at COP26

Covid lull in most of Africa, but only 5,8% of people fully vaccinated

And there’s another pressing issue — the threat of the continent running out of vaccines commodities such as syringes

Covid-19 infections and deaths are falling in most African countries, but the virus is taking a deadly toll in others, such as Nigeria, which has been hit by an average 66% increase in deaths, and Egypt, where fatalities have risen 36% in the past month.



By Thursday, 8,48-million people had been infected by Covid-19 on the continent, with 218,803 deaths reported, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) (CDC)...