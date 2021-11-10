Namibia willing to risk the Okavango if Canadian firm finds oil

Namibia intends to award a 25-year production licence to Canada’s ReconAfrica if it finds oil near the Okavango Delta, energy minister Tom Alweendo said, despite concerns it could affect the region’s rich biodiversity.

Alweendo’s comments come amid opposition to the project in the Kavango Basin where drilling is taking place some 260km away from the pristine Okavango Delta, a Unesco World Heritage site shared by Botswana and Namibia, whose waters drain into the desert sands of the Kalahari.

In April, ReconAfrica said initial drilling had confirmed an active petroleum system on Namibia’s side. However, Unesco’s World Heritage Committee warned against granting of exploration licences in Botswana and Namibia.

“What is the point of me allowing somebody to drill and then turn around and say we are not going to give you a production licence?” Alweendo said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an African energy conference in Cape Town.