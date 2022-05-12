It’s not over yet: after a Covid lull in Africa, the fifth wave is spreading fast

CDC director Dr John Nkengasong holds his final briefing and praises the continent for its united fight against Covid

A Covid fifth wave is sweeping Africa after a two-month lull, with 12 countries facing rising numbers of infections, said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday — in his final weekly briefing after two years of managing the pandemic on the continent...