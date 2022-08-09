×

Africa

Kenya elections — 'We are getting first shot for women to compete'

Martha Karua, an advocate, former MP and minister of justice, painted herself as an ordinary woman and mother who “will not forget the needs of her children”.

09 August 2022 - 05:42 By Carien du Plessis

As Kenyans queue to vote in general elections on Tuesday, deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua made history by being the first woman to contend for such high office — and having a real chance to make it...

