Kenya elections — 'We are getting first shot for women to compete'
Martha Karua, an advocate, former MP and minister of justice, painted herself as an ordinary woman and mother who “will not forget the needs of her children”.
09 August 2022 - 05:42 By Carien du Plessis
As Kenyans queue to vote in general elections on Tuesday, deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua made history by being the first woman to contend for such high office — and having a real chance to make it...
Kenya elections — 'We are getting first shot for women to compete'
Martha Karua, an advocate, former MP and minister of justice, painted herself as an ordinary woman and mother who “will not forget the needs of her children”.
As Kenyans queue to vote in general elections on Tuesday, deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua made history by being the first woman to contend for such high office — and having a real chance to make it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos