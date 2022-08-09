Kenyans ‘vote for peace’ as turnout seems lower than last general election
The recorded turnout was just more than 56%, significantly lower than the almost 80% recorded in 2017’s poll
09 August 2022 - 20:06 By Carien du Plessis
Life might be a little rough for David Thuo, 53, but he knows his power. “It’s a change, it’s a constitutional right. I have the right to hire and fire,” he said in Kiswahili, flashing his purple-stained pinky nail to show he has voted at the Kenya Water Institute in Nairobi’s South C middle to lower class neighbourhood...
Kenyans ‘vote for peace’ as turnout seems lower than last general election
The recorded turnout was just more than 56%, significantly lower than the almost 80% recorded in 2017’s poll
Life might be a little rough for David Thuo, 53, but he knows his power. “It’s a change, it’s a constitutional right. I have the right to hire and fire,” he said in Kiswahili, flashing his purple-stained pinky nail to show he has voted at the Kenya Water Institute in Nairobi’s South C middle to lower class neighbourhood...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos