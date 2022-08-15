Kenya on a knife edge: Ruto pips Odinga to win presidency on maiden attempt
Chaos erupted before the announcement of official results, but president-elect pledges to rein in state debt, create jobs
15 August 2022 - 20:44 By David Herbling
William Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election by a razor-thin margin, seeing off a challenge from five-time contender Raila Odinga. ..
