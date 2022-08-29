Anti-corruption campaigner Joao Lourenco gets second presidency term
While Lourenco has won many supporters for his crackdown on corruption, analysts say Angola needs serious reform
29 August 2022 - 20:28 By Reuters
A second term for Angolan President Joao Lourenco may have disappointed many voters keen to break with five decades of one-party rule, but many would still admit he’s done much to tackle corruption within its ranks...
A second term for Angolan President Joao Lourenco may have disappointed many voters keen to break with five decades of one-party rule, but many would still admit he's done much to tackle corruption within its ranks...
