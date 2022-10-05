Africa

Children in Zimbabwe subjected to the 'worst forms' of child labour: report

Deteriorating economic conditions blamed for exploitation

05 October 2022 - 17:52 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

A report by the US labour department has revealed how children in Zimbabwe are subjected to the “worst forms” of child labour. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Human trafficking boom as SA kids sold for sex and labour News
  2. Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate World
  3. Vulnerability of the poor increasing human trafficking risk: Salvation Army South Africa
  4. RAY MCCAULEY | Time for all society to join hands in fight against scourge of ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek ... Africa
  2. If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. Africa’s Covid infections near 4 million as vaccine rollout gets underway Africa
  4. Kenyans ‘vote for peace’ as turnout seems lower than last general election Africa
  5. Zim’s Dangarembga joins club of top authors to write ‘time capsule’ Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor