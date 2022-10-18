Africa

Private healthcare in Zimbabwe takes a knock

The largest private healthcare provider in Zimbabwe shuts some departments

18 October 2022 - 18:26 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

Zimbabwe’s largest private healthcare provider, Premier Services Medical Investments (PSMI), has closed down some departments of two main hospitals in the country due to cash flow challenges...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How migrants who move between Zimbabwe and SA access health care in border towns South Africa
  2. Migrants in South Africa have access to healthcare: why it’s kicking up a storm South Africa
  3. Turning immigrants away from hospitals could come back to haunt us News

Most read

  1. Private healthcare in Zimbabwe takes a knock Africa
  2. Children in Zimbabwe subjected to the 'worst forms' of child labour: report Africa
  3. If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek ... Africa
  5. Navy looks to shore up defence against Moz terror threats Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT