Africa

Safaris are changing for the better. Here’s what you need to know

After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveller tastes and mindsets

27 February 2023 - 20:40 By Lebawit Lily Girma

If you’re eyeing a luxury safari in Africa in 2023 and 2024, expect to find a changing landscape on the ground in Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia and Botswana. When high-spending foreigners vanished in 2020, safari lodges were left struggling to fund wildlife conservation and host community projects. They were given plenty of time to rethink the kind of tourism Africa needs and how visitors can better support their environmental and civic goals...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  3. Zoo sticks its neck out to give baby giraffe a leg up to survival Lifestyle
  4. Two can play that game: new way to go for safari hunting companies Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Robert Mugabe’s son arrested after friend alleges $12k property damage Africa
  2. Navy looks to shore up defence against Moz terror threats Africa
  3. In Zimbabwe, stolen diamonds are the unemployed’s best friend Africa
  4. OBITUARY | Remembering Zimbabwe’s gracious, foremost first lady Africa
  5. If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay