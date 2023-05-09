IMF cautions Zimbabwe against plan for gold-backed digital money
The country's central bank started selling digital tokens to investors on Monday for a minimum price of $10 for individuals and $5,000 for corporates
09 May 2023 - 20:59 By Ray Ndlovu
The International Monetary Fund cautioned Zimbabwe against adopting a gold-backed digital currency to deal with macroeconomic challenges such as volatility in the local unit, saying it should rather liberalise its foreign-exchange market. ..
