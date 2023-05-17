Top offset project must hand Zimbabwe revenue or close
The initiative, operated in part by South Pole, will need to comply with rules announced on Tuesday
18 May 2023 - 22:16 By Ray Ndlovu
The operators of a project generating carbon credits from an area almost the size of Puerto Rico will have to give the Zimbabwean government half of its revenue if the initiative is to survive, says the country's environment minister...
Top offset project must hand Zimbabwe revenue or close
The initiative, operated in part by South Pole, will need to comply with rules announced on Tuesday
The operators of a project generating carbon credits from an area almost the size of Puerto Rico will have to give the Zimbabwean government half of its revenue if the initiative is to survive, says the country's environment minister...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos