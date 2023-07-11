Africa

Dung beetles: expedition unearths new species on Mozambique’s Mount Mabu

Dung beetles are among the most dominant invertebrates in tropical forests and are essential to a well-functioning ecosystem

11 July 2023 - 20:32 By Gimo Mazembe Daniel

Mount Mabu in north central Mozambique supports the largest continuous block of rainforest in Southern Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. By the sun and the wind: Wits and Lund universities make major discovery about ... Sci-Tech
  2. Cleaner, greener SA needs climate action, biodiversity jobs, says Creecy Science
  3. Restored river is a watershed for conservation in SA Science
  4. H&M and BKB launch biodiversity restoration project to support farmers Business Times

Latest

  1. Dung beetles: expedition unearths new species on Mozambique’s Mount Mabu Africa
  2. Ghosts in the machine ahead of Zim elections Africa
  3. Zimbabwe cholera cases on the rise amid the country's crippling water crisis Africa
  4. Top offset project must hand Zimbabwe revenue or close Africa
  5. African Development Bank to help raise $3.5bn to compensate white Zimbabwean ... Africa

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!