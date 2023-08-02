Africa

West African bloc sends mission to Niger to negotiate with coup leaders

Junta seized power in Niger last week, Mali, Burkina Faso have warned intervention would be act of war

02 August 2023 - 20:57 By REUTERS

West African regional bloc Ecowas sent a delegation to Niger on Wednesday to negotiate with the military officers who seized power in a coup last week, hoping to find a diplomatic solution before they have to decide whether to intervene...

