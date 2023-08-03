Africa

Niger coup leaders blamed insecurity, conflict data paints a different picture

Violence in Niger had decreased since 2021 and efforts by ousted government reduced Islamist violence

03 August 2023 - 21:32 By Edward McAllister

When Niger’s coup leader Abdourahmane Tiani announced the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on television last week, he cited persistent insecurity as justification...

