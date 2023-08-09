Africa

Superbug menace across Africa mapped in landmark study

In SA antimicrobial resistance is linked to more than 700,000 deaths a year

09 August 2023 - 19:44
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Fourteen African countries have taken a “critical step” towards controlling the deadly problem of superbugs — bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi which are resistant to most antibiotics — by expanding their lab surveillance and reporting on antimicrobial drug resistance...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA researchers take lead to tackle and oust hospital ‘superbugs’ News
  2. Over 1.2m people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019 — study World
  3. Crackdown sought on farm use of antibiotic News

Latest

  1. Superbug menace across Africa mapped in landmark study Africa
  2. Niger coup leaders blamed insecurity, conflict data paints a different picture Africa
  3. West African bloc sends mission to Niger to negotiate with coup leaders Africa
  4. Ex-Mozambique finance minister arrives in US to face debt scandal charges Africa
  5. Dung beetles: expedition unearths new species on Mozambique’s Mount Mabu Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng