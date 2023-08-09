Superbug menace across Africa mapped in landmark study
In SA antimicrobial resistance is linked to more than 700,000 deaths a year
09 August 2023 - 19:44
Fourteen African countries have taken a “critical step” towards controlling the deadly problem of superbugs — bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi which are resistant to most antibiotics — by expanding their lab surveillance and reporting on antimicrobial drug resistance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.