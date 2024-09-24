Namibia marks HIV/Aids wins but stigma puts LGBTQ+ people at risk

When Friedel Dausab tested positive for HIV in 1999, treatment was both scarce and expensive in his home country of Namibia. He found medical care a decade later, when he was armed with the language, confidence and contacts that being an activist brought him. Many others in Namibia still struggle to get the care they need as shame about the disease persists, even as the country has made major advances in reducing new infections and expanding treatment.

“When I learnt I had HIV, I had a choice: to run into a hole and disappear, or stand up and say, ‘This happened, how can I make the best of it and help others do the same?’” Dausab, who lives in Swakopmund, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A quarter-century later, he is still fighting for equal access to HIV testing, prevention and treatment for others living with the disease in Namibia.

HIV/Aids remains the leading cause of death in Namibia, where some 230,000 people have the disease. But the southern African country of 3-million people is also seen as one of the most successful in slowing the spread of HIV, with experts crediting community-focused HIV prevention and treatment programs.

New HIV infections in Namibia fell by 54% between 2010 and 2022, according to data from UNAids, the UN's main agency working on the epidemic.

But girls and young women, sex workers, men who have sex with men and trans Namibians are among population groups still at high risk for HIV.

Dausab said stigma is still a major obstacle to life-saving treatment for marginalised groups such as LGBTQ+ people.

“Even though Namibia has free services and medications, if people can't get them, then it's almost like having a beautiful car without the key to drive it,” he said.

'Innovative strategies'

Among the milestones Namibia has reached in the fight against HIV/Aids is nearly eliminating mother-to-child transmission, the first country in Africa to achieve this.

The country is also close to meeting UNAids’ so-called 95-95-95 targets, in which 95% of people living with the virus should know their status, with 95% of those diagnosed receiving antiretroviral treatment. Among them, 95% should show viral suppression.

A long-running campaign to encourage circumcision — which has included enlisting Namibian Kwaito musician The Dogg to popularise the “Smart Cut” — has helped expand a voluntary medical male circumcision programme that is covered by the public healthcare system.