Africa

Namibian watershed polls look set for court challenge

Electoral Commission mum on reports of irregularities, inefficiencies and slow processes

02 December 2024 - 12:37 By Johnathan Beukes and Tileni Mongudhi

Namibia’s Independent Patriots for Change and its presidential candidate Panduleni Itula have announced they would not recognise the recent elections, even if they win...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Namibian watershed polls look set for court challenge Africa
  2. One of Sudan’s warring factions walks out of Thabo Mbeki Foundation peace ... Africa
  3. Namibia marks HIV/Aids wins but stigma puts LGBTQ+ people at risk Africa
  4. Mpox is ‘not under control in Africa’, warns Africa CDC Africa
  5. Slavery tribunal: Africa, Caribbean united on call for reparations Africa

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS