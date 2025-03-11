Africa

SA might have been spared but terrorism has highest body count in sub-Saharan Africa

Research shows terrorist groups are leveraging emerging technologies, using AI, encrypted messaging and cryptocurrency to expand their operations

11 March 2025 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Sub-Saharan Africa was the deadliest region for the eighth consecutive year, yet South Africa was spared acts of terrorism...

