Africa

'Terrifying': US aid cut puts Namibian trans lives at risk

Despite waiver on life-saving assistance, clinics in Namibia have already shut down

20 March 2025 - 04:30 By Sadiya Ansari

Ruann moved to Walvis Bay for the same reason many other trans women are attracted to the Namibian port city: to find work. The city sits where the Namib desert meets the Atlantic Ocean, and its natural harbour brings about 900 ships each year — and with them potential clients for Ruann, a sex worker...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Terrifying': US aid cut puts Namibian trans lives at risk Africa
  2. Sudan's refugees face deadly game of 'snakes and ladders' in Libya Africa
  3. Middle Eastern monarchies in Sudan’s war: what’s driving their interests Africa
  4. SANDF soldiers taking psychological strain in DRC News
  5. OPINION | 38th AU Summit’s reparatory justice and racial healing agenda was ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Trump, Putin call ends with halt on Ukraine energy facility strikes | Reuters
EU searches for help after Trump cuts hit Radio Free Europe | Reuters