Malawi's women sand miners are trapped in climate change dilemma

It's only 9am and Zainunda Wilson is already tired from shovelling sand since daybreak into a five-tonne truck on the shores of Lake Malawi.
The 37-year-old sand miner has no time to admire her surroundings — a tourist hotspot centred on the vast body of water known as the Lake of Stars for the brilliance of its night-time reflections.
What Wilson does notice is that its shores are receding, and she thinks she may be partly to blame. But she says she has no other option.
“We believe that (sand mining) is contributing to erosion because when we remove the sand, the water comes and fills up the space,” she said.
“I joined sand mining because I was unemployed and stranded,” Wilson said. “When we sell (sand), we buy food and support the household. We also buy school materials for the children.”
Sand mining around rivers and lakes is broadly illegal in Malawi, and rivers and the Lake Malawi basin are protected from adverse human activities by law.
Councils can also enact bylaws to prohibit sand mining in other areas, but unregulated sand mining thrives.
On this morning, dozens of women and men were shovelling sand into trucks across the Maganga settlement on the lake's shore. At the Chingombe Stream, deep gullies were visible along its banks.
Sand mining is contributing heavily to environmental degradation, leaving communities even more vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including the increasingly frequent droughts, cyclones and floods.
Previously dominated by men, the back-breaking work has drawn more women and children trying to make ends meet after a devastating drought desiccated crops and pushed millions of people into hunger across Southern Africa.
The drought has been fuelled by El Niño, a climate phenomenon that can worsen drought or storms — weather conditions made more likely by climate change.
Now Malawi faces a La Niña weather phenomenon, which involves the cooling of ocean surface temperatures and could bring increased rainfall, flooding, soil erosion and landslides.
Tsork Kumcheza, an environmental officer at the Malawi Environment Protection Authority, which monitors illegal sand mining, said the number of people mining sand in prohibited areas is rising because of high demand and economic need.
In parched Malawi rains promise deliverance but also danger
“There are some risks because it is not safe for the women conducting those activities,” she said, noting the physical dangers the miners face carrying heavy, wet sand and adding that the sand mining also pollutes surrounding water.
“It's an issue that needs to be taken care of,” she said.
No choice
Sand is the second-most used resource on earth, after water, according to the UN Environment Programme. It is used in cement and concrete, glass and tarmac.
The business is booming in Malawi as demand from construction firms soars due to a growing population and the expansion of cities.
But the chief of the traditional authority in Maganga and hotel owners say the practice is eroding the natural beach and driving away tourists.
For miners like Wilson, the earnings are meagre.
On a typical day, she will move two to four tonnes of sand. Filling a seven-tonne truck will fetch 30,000 Malawian kwacha (about R314), while filling a two-tonne truck nets 7,000 kwacha, or barely $4.
Climate whiplash hits home: from drought & floods in Africa to LA fires
Thomson Reuters Foundation
