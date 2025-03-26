INSIGHT
Sudan's RSF squeezing relief supplies as famine spreads, aid workers say
UN accuses RSF of interfering with humanitarian operations
26 March 2025 - 12:30
A Sudanese paramilitary force locked in a war with the army has placed new constraints on aid deliveries to territories where it is seeking to cement its control, including areas where famine is spreading, humanitarian workers say...
