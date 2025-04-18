EXCLUSIVE
Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth
Focus on boosting tax collection, cutting cross-border smuggling
18 April 2025 - 12:30
Prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) secure and tax its vast mineral wealth, according to two sources close to the private security executive, a DRC government official and two diplomats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.