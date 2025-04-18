Africa

EXCLUSIVE

Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth

Focus on boosting tax collection, cutting cross-border smuggling

18 April 2025 - 12:30 By Reuters

Prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) secure and tax its vast mineral wealth, according to two sources close to the private security executive, a DRC government official and two diplomats...

