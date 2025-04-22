Africa

Africans root for first black pope in modern history

Names from Ghana, DRC and Ivory Coast circulating as speculation swirls on a possible African successor to Pope Francis

22 April 2025 - 17:45 By Reuters

Africans are hoping one of their own could become the first black pope in modern history and build on Francis's legacy of championing the developing world, though the chances of that happening appear slim...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Africans root for first black pope in modern history Africa
  2. Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth Africa
  3. Steep US tariffs on Africa signal end of trade deal meant to boost development Africa
  4. Tomb of unidentified ancient Egyptian pharaoh discovered Africa
  5. Nigerians having babies abroad: women explain their reasons Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS